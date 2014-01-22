FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norfolk Southern profit jumps on strong shipment volumes
January 22, 2014

Norfolk Southern profit jumps on strong shipment volumes

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp posted a higher quarterly income as demand for shipments like chemicals, construction materials and automobiles more than offset a dip in coal volumes.

For the fourth quarter, the company earned $513 million, or $1.64 a share, up from the $413 million, or $1.30 a share it earned last year.

Revenue came in at $2.9 billion.

Shares of the company, which operates in the eastern parts of the United States, closed at $88.71 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

