#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Norway c.bank will not make any FX transactions in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will not sell any Norwegian crowns in August to buy foreign exchange for the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Thursday, in line with its practice in recent months.

The bank earlier said it did not expect to buy any foreign currency over the coming months and it could even buy crowns later in the year.

The fund uses the proceeds of a sale to invest in stocks, bonds and property abroad. It is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

