FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway c.bank survey: banks see lower lending margins in Q2
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Norway c.bank survey: banks see lower lending margins in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s banks expect lower lending margins to both households and companies in the coming quarter, the central bank said in a quarterly lending survey on Thursday.

“Banks expect lower margins on lending to both households and enterprises in 2014 Q2,” Norges Bank said in a statement.

For the first quarter, banks reported slightly higher household credit demand, while slightly lower demand had been expected, Norges Bank said. Corporate credit demand edged up. Three months ago banks expected company credit demand to be unchanged during the first quarter.

“There were only slight changes in overall credit standards for both households and enterprises in Q1. Margins on lending to enterprises fell,” said the survey.

Top banks in Norway include DNB, Nordea, Handelsbanken and Danske Bank. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.