RPT-Norway c.bank survey: banks see lower lending margins in Q2

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s banks expect lower lending margins to both households and companies in the coming quarter, the central bank said in a quarterly lending survey on Thursday.

“Banks expect lower margins on lending to both households and enterprises in 2014 Q2,” Norges Bank said in a statement.

For the first quarter, banks reported slightly higher household credit demand, while slightly lower demand had been expected, Norges Bank said. Corporate credit demand edged up. Three months ago banks expected company credit demand to be unchanged during the first quarter.

“There were only slight changes in overall credit standards for both households and enterprises in Q1. Margins on lending to enterprises fell,” said the survey.

Top banks in Norway include DNB, Nordea, Handelsbanken and Danske Bank. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)