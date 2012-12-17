FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abramovich, partner eye up to 10 pct of Norilsk -paper
#Basic Materials
December 17, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Abramovich, partner eye up to 10 pct of Norilsk -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and long-time ally Alexander Abramov plan to buy up to 10 percent of shares in Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, the Vedomosti daily reported on Monday.

Abramovich, owner of London’s Chelsea football club, this month agreed to buy around 5.9 percent of Norilsk for $1.5 billion in a deal aimed at ending a long-running feud between its two main billionaire owners, Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska. The deal gave Abramovich voting power equivalent to about 20 percent of Norilsk shares.

Abramovich’s Millhouse holding company and Abramov, chairman of steelmaker Evraz, will buy equal amounts of Norilsk stock under the plan, Vedomosti said, citing an unidentified source. It was not clear in the report if there would be an increase in voting power with the additional stake. Evraz declined to comment. Millhouse was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
