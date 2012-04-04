FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Potanin may keep control of Norilsk board
#Basic Materials
April 4, 2012 / 7:47 AM / in 6 years

Russia's Potanin may keep control of Norilsk board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , where tycoons Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska have waged a long battle for control, will review nominations for its new board on Wednesday, two sources familiar with company’s plans told Reuters.

The world’s largest nickel and palladium miner is expected to keep the balance of interests in its board, where Potanin has effective control, while Deripaska’s aluminium firm RUSAL , which owns a one-quarter stake, has two board seats.

“I do not see any reason for a change in the current balance of forces,” said Uralsib Capital metals and mining analyst Dmitry Smolin.

Deripaska’s inability to block strategic decisions has thwarted his ambition to merge Norilsk with RUSAL, and helped to spark a row with minority shareholders at RUSAL over whether to keep or sell its $9 billion Norilsk stake.

Potanin’s investment vehicle Interros directly controls four out of 13 seats on the current board, and is supported by CEO Vladimir Strzhalkovsky and independent director Claude Dauphin of trading house Trafigura, which owns a minority stake.

Of the remaining five independent directors, three were proposed by RUSAL and two by corporate governance group ISS.

RUSAL had proposed eight candidacies for the new Norilsk board - including four current members, one of the sources told Reuters. Interros would propose six candidacies, including four current members, another source added.

Spokesmen for Norilsk, Rusal and Interros declined to comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

