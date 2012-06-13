FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norilsk resumes Arctic shipments after seasonal halt
June 13, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Norilsk resumes Arctic shipments after seasonal halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Russian group Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, has resumed shipments from its Arctic port of Dudinka after flooding prompted a seasonal halt.

Dudinka, the company’s main export outlet, restarted operations last week when crane boats began to service vessels, Norilsk said on Wednesday.

The port will return to usual operations by the end of June - Norilsk stops loading nickel, copper and cobalt for export when the ice cover breaks each spring and causes flooding at the mouth of the Yenisei River, where Dudinka is located.

The closure disrupts the supply of concentrate to Norilsk’s refineries on the Kola peninsula, while the company continues to fulfil its obligations to clients. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Dan Lalor)

