CORRECTED-Norilsk says not interested in Kerimov's Uralkali
September 11, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Norilsk says not interested in Kerimov's Uralkali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to Interros)

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Norilsk Nickel, the world’s biggest nickel producer, has no interest in buying a 21.75 percent stake in Russian potash company Uralkali owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, an executive at the company said on Wednesday.

Larissa Zelkova, deputy general director, said Norilsk had no interest in the stake and was not in talks.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Norilsk was among the bidders for the stake. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

