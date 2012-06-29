Norilsk cuts investment, sees no rally in metal prices

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, plans to cut its 2012 investment programme within a month, the company’s chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky said on Friday.

“There is little hope that prices for our metals will rise in the near term. Within a month we will have to revise down our investment plans for 2012,” Strzhalkovsky told the company’s annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)