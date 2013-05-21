CORRECTED-RLPC-Norilsk Nickel picks 13 banks for $2 bln loan-sources

(Adds Unicredit to lender group, removes reference to co-ordinator in paragraph 2)

By Sandrine Bradley

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel has chosen 13 lenders to provide a $2 billion loan which would be used to help fund the company’s dividend payments, banking sources close to the deal said.

The group of international banks comprises Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING, Morgan Stanley, Nordea, SMBC, Societe Generale and Unicredit.

The unsecured five-year loan for the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner is priced at 175 basis points over LIBOR and is unlikely to be sold down to additional banks, the sources said.

The deal is expected to be signed within six weeks, they added.

Norilsk Nickel declined to comment.