UPDATE 1-RLPC-Norilsk Nickel in talks with banks on $2 bln loan

LONDON/MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel is in talks with banks on a possible $2 billion loan deal to help refinance upcoming debt maturities, the company said on Tuesday.

Its comments confirmed what banking sources had previously told Reuters about its borrowing plans, but Norilsk denied it needed the funds to finance its dividend payout, saying the purpose was related to refinancing existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

“The company is in discussions with a group of financial institutions and is studying the possibility to borrow an up to $2 billion, five-year unsecured credit facility in order to strengthen its medium-term liquidity and refinance upcoming maturities,” Chief Financial Officer Sergey Malyshev told Reuters.

“Among others, in July the company has to settle its three-year rouble bonds for a total amount of 15 billion roubles ($479.9 million),” Malyshev said.

“At present the company has sufficient cash reserves on the balance sheet to cover dividend distributions as well as budgeted investments,” he added.

Earlier banking sources close to the deal had said Norilsk, the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, had chosen 13 lenders to provide a $2 billion loan, naming Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING, Morgan Stanley, Nordea, SMBC, Societe Generale and Unicredit.

The sources said the unsecured five-year loan was priced at 175 basis points over LIBOR and was unlikely to be sold down to additional banks. The deal was expected to be signed within six weeks, they added.

Malyshev made no comment on the banks involved or the borrowing terms.

Sources had said last week Norilsk had approached international banks for a syndicated loan of up to $2 billion for general corporate purposes. ($1 = 31.2600 Russian roubles)