RLPC-Russia's Norilsk Nickel seeks up to $2 bln loan -bankers

May 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel has approached international banks for a syndicated loan of up to $2 billion for general corporate purposes, banking sources close to the deal said.

The world’s largest nickel and palladium miner sent out requests for the loan to banks last week and the deal is expected to be signed within six weeks, with around ten lenders.

Proceeds are likely to be used to pay a dividend, the sources said.

Norilsk Nickel declined to comment.

“The loan will be done solely by international banks,” said one of the bankers. “It does not meet the return requirements of Russian banks as the pricing is too low for them.”

Norilsk raised a $900 million bridge loan in January this year, and before that raised a $1.5 billion five-year pre-export financing in January 2012, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. (Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)