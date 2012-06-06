FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Norilsk Nickel 2011 net profit at $3.6 bln
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 6, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Norilsk Nickel 2011 net profit at $3.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest miner of nickel and palladium, said on Wednesday its profit attributable to shareholders rose to $3.6 billion in 2011 from $3.3 billion in 2010.

The company expected to report a net profit of around $5 billion for 2011, broadly flat on the previous year, Norilsk chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky said in January.

Its revenues rose 11 percent to $14.1 billion last year.

The board of Norilsk’s earlier recommended a dividend of 196 roubles ($5.94) per share for 2011, up 8.9 percent on last year. ($1 = 32.9987 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.