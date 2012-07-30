Russia Norilsk head of sales resigns to focus on "own project"

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Viktor Sprogis has quit his post as deputy general director and head of sales and distribution at Russia’s Norilsk Nickel after an 11-year stint to “focus on his own project”, the mining company said.

Norilsk, the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer, was unable to give any further details on what Sprogis’s own project was and whether this involved metals trading.

It said Norilsk’s management had “no complaints” about his service.

Sprogis, a high-profile figure particularly in the palladium market, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Oleg Pivovarchuk, first deputy general director for external economic activities, will become head of sales, a Norilsk spokesman said.