FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia Norilsk head of sales resigns to focus on "own project"
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2012 / 1:02 PM / 5 years ago

Russia Norilsk head of sales resigns to focus on "own project"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Viktor Sprogis has quit his post as deputy general director and head of sales and distribution at Russia’s Norilsk Nickel after an 11-year stint to “focus on his own project”, the mining company said.

Norilsk, the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer, was unable to give any further details on what Sprogis’s own project was and whether this involved metals trading.

It said Norilsk’s management had “no complaints” about his service.

Sprogis, a high-profile figure particularly in the palladium market, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Oleg Pivovarchuk, first deputy general director for external economic activities, will become head of sales, a Norilsk spokesman said. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.