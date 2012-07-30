Russia's Norilsk Q2 nickel output down 8 pct q/q

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Monday its nickel output declined to 69,639 tonnes in the second quarter of 2012 from 75,824 tonnes in the preceding quarter.

The company also said in a statement that its second-quarter platinum output rose to 186,000 troy ounces from 166,000 in the first three months of 2012, while palladium output rose to 729,000 troy ounces from 649,000.

Norilsk’s copper output totalled 89,786 tonnes in the second quarter, up from 88,456 tonnes in the first quarter. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)