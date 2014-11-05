FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norma CEO says seeks further acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 5, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Norma CEO says seeks further acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Norma is seeking more acquisitions on a similar scale to that of National Diversified Sales, which it agreed to buy earlier this month for $285 million, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Acquisitions will remain part of our growth strategy, also on this scale. We are on the lookout for potential targets in all regions,” Werner Deggim said in a telephone interview.

Earlier, Norma reported third-quarter results and confirmed its full-year guidance.

Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.