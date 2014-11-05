Norma CEO says seeks further acquisitions

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Norma is seeking more acquisitions on a similar scale to that of National Diversified Sales, which it agreed to buy earlier this month for $285 million, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Acquisitions will remain part of our growth strategy, also on this scale. We are on the lookout for potential targets in all regions,” Werner Deggim said in a telephone interview.

Earlier, Norma reported third-quarter results and confirmed its full-year guidance.