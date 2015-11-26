FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish funds pick banks to lead IPO of real estate firm Norrporten -sources
November 26, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish funds pick banks to lead IPO of real estate firm Norrporten -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The two Swedish pension funds that own commercial real estate firm Norrporten have picked Goldman Sachs and Nordea to lead a stock market listing of the firm in the first half of 2016, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Sources told Reuters last week the state-controlled second and sixth Swedish National Pension Funds (AP2 and AP6) were being advised by Rothschild on the planned listing and that banks could be picked soon.

Norrporten has properties worth around 26 billion Swedish crowns ($3 billion) and could get a market valuation of 15 to 17 billion crowns based on a valuation of listed peers.

The sources declined to be identified as the plans are not public. Goldman, Nordea and the two pension funds declined to comment while Norrporten did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Norrporten adds to a pipeline of planned listings on the Stockholm bourse next year after a bumper 2015, which has seen 15 IPOs on the main list, the most in 15 years, with three more companies slotted for listings before the end of 2015. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
