Norsk Hydro CEO says precondition to join Yara no longer there
September 26, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

Norsk Hydro CEO says precondition to join Yara no longer there

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro chief executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said that the key precondition for him to take over running fertiliser maker Yara is no longer there after Yara and rival CF Industries said they were in talks to merge.

“The most important precondition for me to join Yara is no longer in place,” Brandtzaeg told Reuters. “I was informed about the merger talks just before the media.”

“I did not know about merger talks when I agreed with Yara in July and I have not obliged to take the CEO position of Yara under such circumstances,” Brandtzaeg added.

Brandtzaeg said the aluminium market was in its best shape in years, with record high standard ingot and metal premiums, tightness in the raw aluminium market, and higher demand from the automotive sector. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

