FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norsk Hydro to invest NOK 80 mln in new technology
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 24, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Norsk Hydro to invest NOK 80 mln in new technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro will invest 80 million crowns ($13.07 million) in new casting technology at its Aardal and Hoeyanger plants to better serve the automotive industry, the company said on Tuesday.

In order to make lighter, fuel-efficient vehicles, car makers are gradually switching from steel to aluminium components.

“This investment is strategically important, and fits very well with our strategy to high-grade our product portfolio and to become experts on advanced casthouse products,” Hydro said. ($1 = 6.1186 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.