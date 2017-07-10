BRIEF-Hornbach Baumarkt resolves share buyback
* HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG: BOARD OF MANAGEMENT RESOLVES SHARE BUYBACK FOR EMPLOYEE SHARE PROGRAM
OSLO, July 10 Norwegian consumer goods maker Orkla's Chief Executive Peter Ruzicka made the following statements after announcing the sale of the company's stake in Sapa:
** "Our first priority is to find attractive assets to buy, that fit our strategy."
** "We want to remain an investment-grade company."
** Adds that for Orkla to remain an investment-grade firm, the debt can at the most amount to 2.5-3 times the company's EBITDA
** Says Orkla will be "far below" that hurdle even after paying a special dividend from the Sapa sale (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
