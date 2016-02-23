CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-EXECUTIVE VIEW-Aluminium firm Sapa sees limited impact from test irregularities at Oregon facility

(Corrects Feb. 22 story to show 2016 U.S. demand growth forecast was by the Aluminium Association, not by Sapa)

OSLO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Aluminium components maker Sapa, a joint venture owned 50/50 by Oslo-listed industrial firms Orkla and Norsk Hydro, shares the Aluminium Association’s view that North American demand will grow 3-4 percent in 2016, the firm’s chief executive officer and the chief financial officer told Reuters.

Below are comments from CEO Egil Hogna and CFO Karl Eichinger:

CFO: ABOUT DEMAND GROWTH IN 2016

“The Aluminium Association expects further growth of around 3-4 percent in the North-American market, not as strong as in 2015, but still growing, while the European market is expected to be rather flat, maybe 1-2 percent improvement in demand.” He said Sapa shared that view.

CFO: REVENUE GROWTH IN 2016?

”When we talk about revenues we must always consider that a large part of our revenues is driven by the metal price, by the aluminium price as such, any development in that direction has a strong impact on our revenues.

“So we are usually not relating to revenue growth as such but more to the growth in net asset value or the margins we actually create from our deliveries.”

CEO: ABOUT 4.1 PCT EBITDA MARGIN IN 2015

“It’s correct that we have higher ambitions than what we achieved in 2015. But we have not communicated any specific target.”

CFO ABOUT SYNERGIES

”The Sapa JV was created on Sept. 1 of 2013 with the ambition to bring the two major players in the extrusion industry together and to create substantial synergies.

“We set out a target of 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($116.05 million) of synergies to be delivered in three years’ time. We have been able to deliver that 1 billion after two years.”

CFO: ABOUT NEW SYNERGY TARGET

“We have not set a new synergy target, but we are of course working on improving our operation and improving our results. That will come mainly from two areas: We believe there is still potential to capture from (our) size (in the market), and also in further cost savings. But we have not communicated an additional target after the one billion yet.”

CFO: ABOUT CONSOLIDATION

”The industry as such, especially in Europe, is extremely fragmented, so there are certainly further opportunities to consolidate, but Sapa has in Europe as in North America a significant market share, and is market leader.

”So we have for the time being no further ambition to consolidate that industry. We have found our share.

“Our market share is between 25-30 percent in North America and Europe.”

CEO: WHAT ABOUT “NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM UNSANCTIONED QUALITY TESTING PRACTICES IN NORTH AMERICA”? TEST PRACTICE IN OREGON?

”We have now completed that investigation and what we have found is that in total less than 3 percent of the tests made had actually mistakes in them.

”All in all this case seems to be less than what we initially feared.

”There is still an investigation going on related to some historical deliveries which date back to the years 2000 and 2002. And that investigation has not been completed because it dates back very far in time.

”I don’t know what the conclusion related to that (will be) but at this point there’s no reason to believe that it will be a big case.

“Fair to say we expect a smooth outcome of the case.”

CEO: ABOUT IPO

“We have today two very strong and solid owners. Orkla and Hydro owning 50 percent each. We are very happy with that ownership structure. One day our owners may decide to do an IPO of Sapa. That is entirely up to our owners.” ($1 = 8.6171 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)