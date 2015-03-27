FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norsk Hydro signs power contract for pilot plant with Axpo Trading
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 27, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Norsk Hydro signs power contract for pilot plant with Axpo Trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro, one of the world’s largest aluminium producers, has signed a long-term power contract with Switzerland’s Axpo Trading for a pilot plant in Norway, it said on Friday.

“The contract covers a fourth of the Karmøy pilot plant’s power needs in the period 2021-2030,” Hydro said in a statement.

It includes annual supply of 0.25 terrawatt hours (TWh) over 10 years from the beginning of 2021, and a total delivery of 2.5 TWh.

The firm has already signed a contract with Lyse Produksjon for 330 GWh annually, a third of the plant’s power needs, for the period 2031-2040.

The Karmoey pilot plant in Norway is for full-scale industrial testing of Hydro’s so-called HAL4e technology and is expected to have an annual aliminium production capacity of 75,000 tonnes and to cost around 3.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($514.51 mln). (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.