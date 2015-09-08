Norsk Titanium names former Lockheed COO as chairman

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Norsk Titanium AS (NTi), a Norwegian company that plans to establish the world’s first large-scale 3D printing facility in the United States, said on Tuesday it appointed Christopher Kubasik, former Lockheed president and chief operating officer, as chairman of its board.

Kubasik, a member of the NTi board since June 2013, will take over the new role in January 2016.

John Andersen, who has been executive chairman of NTi since November 2014, will remain on the board, the company said. Anderson said Kubasik’s appointment was part of the company’s broader transition to the United States.

Kubasik, who heads New York-based Seabury Advisory Group, a professional services firm, said Norsk was poised to benefit from rapid growth in the market for 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, technologies that build 3D objects by adding layers of material, such as plastic, metal or concrete.

In July, NTi appointed Warren Boley, a former executive with Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, as president and chief executive officer.

Proponents of 3D printing or additive manufacturing say it can help aircraft manufacturers cut the cost of parts made from titanium, which costs seven times more than aluminum, because it wastes less material. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)