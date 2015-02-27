Norske Skog kicks the can down the road, but at what cost?

* Exchange fails to address unsustainable debt pile

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - Norske Skog has avoided a restructuring by completing an expensive debt refinancing. But the company appears to have only delayed the inevitable, as the majority of creditors held out against its attempt to push back maturities.

The debt raise and exchange has come at great cost to the cash-strapped Norwegian paper maker, with fees and expenses on the deal totalling EUR25m, according to documents.

“It’s crazy that the management team have gone down this route when it’s so obvious they needed to restructure,” said a hedge fund investor. “I think this is actually the worst possible scenario for them, as they’ve raised very expensive new debt but still face near-term maturities.”

The highly leveraged firm, battling structural decline in the newsprint industry, raised a EUR290m senior secured bond at a whopping 12.462% yield, carrying an 11.75% coupon at a 97.50 original issue discount the start of February.

Its rationale was to fund the cash portion of a debt exchange offer to existing bondholders. Norske aimed to mop up near-term maturities and simplify the company’s capital structure, with holders of 2015, 2016 and 2017 bonds rolling into new 2021 notes, and holders of 2033 bonds into new 2023 notes.

SUCKED DRY

Bondholders in the 2016s did not play ball, however, and holders of just EUR8.18m out of the EUR129.6m outstanding participated, meaning that 94% held out.

Holding out against the exchange means bondholders become structurally subordinated to the new bonds. But 2016 bondholders rejected the exchange offer en masse as they believe the new secured bond has given the company the liquidity to repay the notes at par.

Holdouts were also high in the 2017 notes, with accounts controlling EUR218.11m out of EUR388.47m - or 56% - not taking part in the exchange.

Multiple market sources said while the company appears to have enough money to cover the 2016 bonds, it will face a liquidity crunch when the 2017 notes become due.

“I don’t know how they’re going to deal with that,” said an investor at a UK asset manager. “They’ll probably look to do a distressed exchange, but the risk is that’s when they’ll have to haircut debt.”

A second hedge fund investor said that he did not understand why the listed company had not offered bondholders equity in exchange for reducing their debt pile.

But the investor at the asset manager disagreed, arguing that “even if it was debt-free, the equity would only have dividend value given that the company is a melting ice cube.”

A credit trader said that “kicking the can down the road keeps everyone happy”, as shareholders do not want to be diluted and bondholders value contractual coupons over uncertain dividends.

“It strikes me that whilst most investors say they think the company should make its capital structure more sustainable, they keep the charade going because they like to live off the high interest on offer,” he added. “They are happy to suck the company dry for as long as possible.”

So far, buyers of the new secured bond have already made handsome gains, with the deal bid at a cash price of 106-107 on Friday, according to one investor.

EMPTY THREATS

The threat of subordination was not only the strong-arm tactic Norske Skog used to pressure bondholders.

Alongside the exchange, the company also launched a consent solicitation, asking bondholders to waive their lien limitations and negative pledges.

Norske Skog told bondholders that if the consent solicitation was not successful and less than 50% participated in the exchange, it would scale back its recently-issued secured bond by EUR111m, to EUR179m.

While the first condition was legally binding, the second was self-imposed and IFR reported earlier this month that many in the market believed it was an empty threat to encourage participation in the exchange.

As such, while 75% of bondholders agreed to the consent solicitation, only 45% took part in the exchange. Sure enough, the company announced on Monday that would issue the full EUR290m of secured bonds despite falling short on the exchange.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were joint global coordinators on the deal.

A spokesperson for Norske Skog did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright)