FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norsk Hydro: not to announce plant closures on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2012 / 6:13 AM / 5 years ago

Norsk Hydro: not to announce plant closures on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro will not present further production curtailments as part of the 2-3 billion-crown cost savings programme it announced on Tuesday, the firm said.

“(The cost savings programme) is a mixture of the 300 dollar (per tonne) programme that you are familiar with from before in primary metal, and we will present new programmes during he press conference,” Hydro spokesman Halvor Molland said.

“These are cost improvement programmes, we are not announcing new closures today,” he added.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.