TABLE-Norsk Hydro Q2 underlying earnings by division
July 24, 2012 / 5:17 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Norsk Hydro Q2 underlying earnings by division

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro reported the
following underlying operating results by division for the
second quarter (figures in millions of Norwegian crowns):    
        
                               Q2 2012     Q2 2011   Forecast*  
 Bauxite/alumina                 -188         272       -136  
 Primary Metal                    240         765        126  
 Metal markets                     44         244         87  
 Rolled products                  204         232        163   
 Extruded products                 53          96         45   
 Energy                           362         363        338   
 Corporate                       -166         -65       -142   
 TOTAL                            549       1,906        494   
        
  NOTE   
  - Full name of the Norwegian aluminium group is Norsk Hydro   
                                            ASA.      
  - (*) Forecasts are average estimates from a Reuters poll of 
12 analysts.          

 (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)

