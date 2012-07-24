TABLE-Norsk Hydro Q2 underlying earnings by division

OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro reported the following underlying operating results by division for the second quarter (figures in millions of Norwegian crowns): Q2 2012 Q2 2011 Forecast* Bauxite/alumina -188 272 -136 Primary Metal 240 765 126 Metal markets 44 244 87 Rolled products 204 232 163 Extruded products 53 96 45 Energy 362 363 338 Corporate -166 -65 -142 TOTAL 549 1,906 494 NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian aluminium group is Norsk Hydro ASA. - (*) Forecasts are average estimates from a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)