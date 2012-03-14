FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norsk Hydro postpones alumina project in Brazil
#Basic Materials
March 14, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

Norsk Hydro postpones alumina project in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium group Norsk Hydro postponed the construction of its planned CAP alumina refinery in Barcarena in Brazil, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The main reasons for the postponement of the CAP project are the uncertainty related to short- and medium-term aluminium supply/demand balance and the development in the world economy,” it said.

The refinery was scheduled to start production in 2015.

Hydro has a 81 percent stake in the CAP alumina refinery after it bought Vale’s 61 percent share in the project last year.

Reporting By Victoria Klesty

