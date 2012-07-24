FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norsk Hydro says expects Q3 to be "very weak"
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2012 / 7:29 AM / 5 years ago

Norsk Hydro says expects Q3 to be "very weak"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro sees further gloom on the aluminium market with weak results expected in the third quarter, its top executive said on Tuesday.

“With the LME price we see today, and the uncertainty in the macro economy going forward, we expect that the third quarter will be very weak,” Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg told a news conference.

“We have no plans to close down further capacity in primary metal,” he added.

Hydro has announced new cost savings programmes that will save the firm 2-3 billion crowns ($328-492 million) in the coming two to three years, partly containing its already rolling “$300 per tonne” cost improvement programme in its primary metals operations. ($1 = 6.0951 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.