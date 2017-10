OSLO, June 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro will take an impairment charge of 1.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($195.10 million) and redundancy expenses of 200 million crowns as it closes its Kurri Kurri aluminium plant in Australia, the firm said on Tuesday.

Hydro announced its plans to shut the plant on May 23. ($1 = 6.1506 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)