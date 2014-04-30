UPDATE 1-Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro Q1 sees higher demand from car industry

* Underlying Q1 EBIT NOK 772 mln vs fcast NOK 517 mln

* To open 130 mln euro plant in Germany

* Sees higher demand from automotive industry (Adds quotes, details)

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro will invest 130 million euros ($179.63 million) in a new production line building body sheets for the car industry in Germany, citing higher demand, and reported better-than-expected profits in the first quarter.

The firm, which will also invest 45 million euros in a new aluminium recycling plant in Germany to supply more aluminium, sees increased demand for the light metal in the automotive sector, echoing comments from sector leader Alcoa.

“Compared to the fourth quarter of 2013, demand for automotive products increased due to higher production of premium cars and seasonality,” Norsk Hydro said in a statement.

This is good news for a sector that has struggled for years.

Aluminium prices have almost halved from peak levels in 2008 on overproduction, high stocks and weak demand, hurting producers and forcing firms to slash smelting capacity.

“We see signs of improvement for the aluminium industry as aluminium demand outside China continues to exceed production,” Hydro President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said in a statement.

In an effort to reduce costs and counterbalance uncertain markets Hydro has had to introduce a string of improvement programmes, backing its results in the first quarter.

Hydro said its underlying operating profit fell 28 percent from a year ago to 772 million crowns ($129 million) but beat market expectations for 517 million crowns, as the global aluminium market continued to struggle with weak prices, excessive production and high stock levels.

The firm repeated it sees global primary aluminium demand outside China growing 2 percent to 4 percent this year.