FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norsk Hydro signs 8-year power deal for Soeral plant
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Norsk Hydro signs 8-year power deal for Soeral plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro has signed power contracts for its Soeral primary aluminium plant in Norway, jointly owned with Rio Tinto , securing a continuation of operations at the plant, the firm said on Monday.

The eight year contract is for supply of up to 2.6 terawatthours (TWh), starting in 2013.

“The renewed power sourcing will not lead to an immediate increase in production at Soeral,” Hydro said.

With two potlines curtailed, the plant is currently producing around 90,000 tonnes of aluminium per year, out of a total capacity of around 185,000 tonnes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.