OSLO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro’s Brazilian alumina refinery Alunorte will be exempted from paying fuel oil tax from Sept. 10, the company said on Tuesday.

Alunorte’s tax costs increased by 150 million Norwegian crowns ($25.74 million) in the second quarter this year as a result of the fuel oil tax, which was introduced on March 1. ($1 = 5.8280 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)