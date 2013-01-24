Nortel Networks mediation ends without agreement on $9 bln

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Creditors of bankrupt telecoms company Nortel Networks failed to reach a deal to split $9 billion among U.S., Canadian and European insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings, according to a statement from the mediator on Thursday.

The mediator, Warren Winkler, the Chief Justice of Ontario, said in a brief statement that he concluded further efforts at mediation are no longer worthwhile.

Retirees in Canada and the United Kingdom have been fighting for a larger portion of the cash against the company’s bondholders.