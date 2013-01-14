Court dismisses fraud charges against 3 Nortel executives

TORONTO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - An Ontario Superior Court on Monday dismissed fraud charges against former Nortel Networks Chief Executive Frank Dunn and two other top executives of the failed telecom equipment supplier following a year-long trial involving one of the most spectacular casualties of the 1990’s dot-com bubble.

Dunn, along with former Chief Financial Officer Douglas Beatty and former Controller Michael Gollogly, had been accused of misrepresenting Nortel’s financial results between 2000 and 2004 in a plan that prosecutors alleged brought them bonus payments while defrauding investors. (Reporting By Susan Taylor and Allison Martell, writing by Cameron French; Editing by Janet Guttsman)