FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nortel gets extension of stay of proceedings
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nortel gets extension of stay of proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Nortel Networks Corp said a Canadian court granted it an extension of a stay of proceedings to July 31, helping it continue with its restructuring efforts.

The Canadian telephone equipment maker had filed for bankruptcy in 2009. It had also sought creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

“The purpose of the stay of proceedings is to provide stability to the Nortel companies to continue with their restructuring efforts and to continue to work toward the development of a plan of arrangement,” the company said.

The stay was extended by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.