BRIEF-Nortel Networks Inc says resolves more than $3 billion of claims
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Nortel Networks Inc says resolves more than $3 billion of claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Nortel Networks Inc: * Nortel networks inc says reaches deal resolving more than $3 billion of

claims by nortel’s former European entities-court filing * Nortel networks inc calls deal “significant milestone” toward bringing

bankrutpcy to an end-court docs * Nortel networks inc agrees to administrative expense claim of $37.5 million

for emea parties- court docs * Nortel networks inc agrees to administrative expense claim of $37.5 million

for uk pension parties- court docs * Nortel’s emea and UK entities agree to withdraw claims against U.S.

bankruptcy estate * Nortel networks inc and emea, UK entities agree to work toward agreement on

allocation of $7.5 billion-court docs * Hearing to approve Nortel Networks inc’s agreement with UK, emea entities set

for January 7-court docs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
