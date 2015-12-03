North American heavy truck orders drop nearly 60 pct in Nov yr/yr

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) preliminary fell by almost 60 percent year-on-year to 16,600 units in November, the lowest order level in more than three years, ACT Research said in a statement dated on Wednesday.

“November was the weakest Class 8 net order month since August 2010 on a seasonally adjusted basis and September 2012 on an actual basis,” said Steve Tam, Vice President, Commercial Vehicle Sector at ACT.

Truck maker Volvo recently announced it would cut production in North America to adjust to high inventory levels and lower demand, including stop weeks in January and December and planned layoffs at its plant in Virginia.

“A glut of inventory in the broader economy has led to slowing freight and lower freight rates. This, in turn, has caused truckers to hit the pause button on truck orders,” ACT’s Tam added.

Volvo is currently forecasting a drop of about 10 percent in the North American truck market next year. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)