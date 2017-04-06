BRIEF-Jiangsu Xinri E-vehicle sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 51 million shares at 6.09 yuan a share to raise 310.59 million yuan ($45.10 million)
STOCKHOLM, April 6 Industry data provider ACT Research:
* Says North American Class 8 net orders in March fell 100 units from February to 23,100 units
* Says with a nominal, but positive, seasonal factor, adjustment boosts the month's order intake to 23,400 units, an increase of 2 percent from February
* "Against easy comps, March Class 8 orders were up 42 percent compared to March 2016," Kenny Vieth, ACT's President and Senior Analyst, said in a statement
* North America is one of Swedish AB Volvo's top truck markets
WASHINGTON, April 13 General Motors Co said on Thursday it will add more than 1,100 jobs in California over five years at its Cruise Automation unit to boost its self-driving efforts after receiving $8 million in state tax credits.