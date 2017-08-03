North American heavy truck orders rise in July - ACT

STOCKHOLM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America rose 4 pct in July vs June, and were up 81 pct yr/yr

* "While down on a nominal basis from the 2017 order trend, seasonal adjustment brings July’s order intake in-line with recent activity," Kenny Vieth, President and Senior Analyst at ACT Research, said in a statement

* "Over the past six-months, Class 8 net orders, seasonally adjusted, have averaged 21,900 units/month," Vieth added

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar

* Link to ACT release: bit.ly/2w8SUyE