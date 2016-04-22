FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM says laws should end discrimination when asked about U.S. states' LGBT laws
April 22, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

UK PM says laws should end discrimination when asked about U.S. states' LGBT laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said laws should be made to end discrimination when asked about measures introduced in North Carolina and Mississippi which critics have said discriminate against LGBT people.

“We believe that we should be trying to use law to end discrimination,” Cameron said at a joint news conference with U.S President Barack Obama in London.

North Carolina last month became the first to require transgender people to use restrooms and locker rooms in schools and other public facilities that match their sex at birth rather than their gender identity. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

