April 15 (Reuters) - Cirque du Soleil is canceling shows in North Carolina over legislation in the state which it said was discriminatory, the performance group said.

“The new HB2 legislation passed in North Carolina is an important regression to ensuring human rights for all ... Cirque du Soleil believes in equality for all,” the group said in an online statement. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chris Reese)