North Carolina governor signs executive order in response to anti-LGBT law
April 12, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

North Carolina governor signs executive order in response to anti-LGBT law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 12 (Reuters) - North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory signed an executive order on Tuesday in reaction to concerns raised about a new state law decried by some as discriminatory, but the Republican stood firm on a provision restricting transgender bathroom access.

The governor’s order adds anti-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity for state employees. McCrory also asked lawmakers to restore the right to sue in state court for discrimination.

“After listening to people’s feedback for the past several weeks on this issue, I have come to the conclusion that there is a great deal of misinformation, misinterpretation, confusion, a lot of passion and frankly, selective outrage and hypocrisy, especially against the great state of North Carolina,” McCrory said in a statement. “Based upon this feedback, I am taking action to affirm and improve the state’s commitment to privacy and equality.” (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
