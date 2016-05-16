Groups seek preliminary injunction against North Carolina bathroom law

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 16 (Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union and the advocacy group Lambda Legal filed a motion on Monday asking a U.S. court to block North Carolina from enforcing a law that restricts bathroom choice for transgender people while the measure is being challenged.

“H.B. 2 is causing ongoing and serious harm to transgender people in North Carolina and must be put on hold while it is reviewed by the court,” Chris Brook, legal director of the ACLU of North Carolina, said in a statement referring to the law that was enacted in March. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)