North Carolina lawmakers reach deal to repeal transgender bathroom law

March 29 (Reuters) - North Carolina Republican lawmakers said late on Wednesday they had reached a deal to repeal the state's controversial law prohibiting transgender people from using restrooms in accordance with their gender identities.

Details were not released of the compromise measure, which was set for a vote on Thursday morning, state Senator Phil Berger and General Assembly Speaker Tim Moore said in an impromptu news conference on Wednesday night. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Paul Tait)