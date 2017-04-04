FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NCAA to consider North Carolina to host NCAA championships
April 4, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 5 months ago

NCAA to consider North Carolina to host NCAA championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 4 (Reuters) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) said on Tuesday it will again consider North Carolina to host championship games after state lawmakers replaced a controversial law that restricted public bathroom access for transgender people.

"This new law has minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment," the governing body for U.S. college athletics said in a statement. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

