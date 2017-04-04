NCAA to consider North Carolina to host NCAA championships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 4 (Reuters) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) said on Tuesday it will again consider North Carolina to host championship games after state lawmakers replaced a controversial law that restricted public bathroom access for transgender people.

"This new law has minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment," the governing body for U.S. college athletics said in a statement. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)