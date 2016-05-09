FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. attorney general to hold news conference on North Carolina
May 9, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. attorney general to hold news conference on North Carolina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Vanita Gupta, the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) on Monday to discuss a law enforcement action relating to North Carolina, the department said in a statement.

It provided no further details. Earlier on Monday, North Carolina officials sued the Justice Department for challenging the state’s law on public restroom access. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)

