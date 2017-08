July 21 (Reuters) - The NBA has cancelled plans to hold its 2017 All-Star Game in Charlotte over a North Carolina state law decried as discriminatory against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, according to a report on Thursday.

The NBA is focused on moving the midseason showcase to New Orleans but other cities are still trying to lure the game, according to a report on Yahoo. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.)