N.C. legislators seek to repeal Charlotte transgender bathroom law
March 23, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

N.C. legislators seek to repeal Charlotte transgender bathroom law

Colleen Jenkins

2 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 23 (Reuters) - North Carolina legislators convened for a special session on Wednesday to consider a measure blocking a Charlotte city ordinance that would allow transgender people to use public bathrooms that match their gender identity.

The provision was approved last month as part of an expanded nondiscrimination ordinance that also added protections for marital and familial status, sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity in the state’s largest city.

Debate over the bathroom component echoes similar fights across the country as transgender advocates push for the right to choose restrooms and locker rooms, including in schools, based on gender identity rather than birth gender.

Some Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have warned that the Charlotte measure, set to take effect on April 1, would create a public safety issue by giving men access to women’s bathrooms.

“We aim to repeal this ordinance before it goes into effect to provide for the privacy and protection of the women and children of our state,” Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest said on Twitter.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocacy groups accuse lawmakers of advancing discrimination by seeking to void the Charlotte city council’s actions.

A draft version of the state legislation creates a statewide nondiscrimination ordinance that would cover race, religion, color, national origin and sex but not extend to gays, lesbians or people with disabilities, WRAL.com reported.

Local governments would be banned from passing ordinances that added more protections, the Raleigh-based news outlet reported.

Chris Sgro, executive director of Equality NC, said more than 200 U.S. cities have enacted protections similar to those passed in Charlotte.

“In none of these cities have these protections created a public safety risk,” he said. “To indicate otherwise is a lie.” (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
