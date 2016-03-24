N.C. legislators move to repeal Charlotte transgender bathroom law

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - North Carolina lawmakers gave final legislative approval on Wednesday to a measure that would block local governments in the state from enacting ordinances to allow transgender people to use public bathrooms that match their gender identities.

The move came in response to such a provision approved last month in Charlotte, the state’s largest city, as part of an expanded nondiscrimination ordinance that also added protections for marital and familial status, sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity.

Republican Governor Pat McCrory’s office did not say if he would sign the measure, which cleared both chambers of the legislature during a one-day special session convened in Raleigh to address the Charlotte law. McCrory, a former Charlotte mayor, has been critical of the city’s bathroom provision.

Controversy over the bathroom component echoed similar fights across the country as transgender advocates push for the right to choose restrooms and locker rooms, including in schools, based on gender identity rather than birth gender.

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina warned that the “radical” Charlotte measure would create a public safety issue by giving men, including sex offenders, access to women’s bathrooms if allowed to take effect on April 1.

“This is a common sense bill that protects the privacy expectations of our citizens while clarifying local authority,” said Republican Representative Paul Stam, one of the sponsors.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocacy groups urged the governor to veto the legislation.

They argued no public safety risks had resulted in the more than 200 U.S. cities that have enacted protections similar to those passed in Charlotte. Transgender men and women told lawmakers they were the ones left unsafe if such protections were not kept in place.

“Legislators have gone out of their way to stigmatize and marginalize transgender North Carolinians by pushing ugly and fundamentally untrue stereotypes that are based on fear and ignorance,” said Sarah Preston, acting executive director of the state’s American Civil Liberties Union.

The proposed legislation requires multiple-occupancy bathrooms and locker rooms in public schools and government buildings to be used by people only according to their biological sex.

The measure also creates North Carolina’s first statewide nondiscrimination policy for public places, including restaurants, hotels and taxis. But it limits the protections against discrimination to race, religion, color, national origin and biological sex.

Local governments would be prohibited from passing anti-discrimination ordinances that extended the protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation.