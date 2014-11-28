FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North Coast to become part of Nuova Castelli capital group
November 28, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-North Coast to become part of Nuova Castelli capital group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - North Coast SA :

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders and Members of Management Board, Silvano Fiocco and Giorgio Pezzolato signed agreement to sell shares held in company to Salford Investments sp. z o.o.

* Salford Investments sp. z o.o. is a company controlled by Nuova Castelli S.p.A. located in Italy

* The completion of the transaction depends on the consent of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) and company’s management

* After completion of transfer of company’s shares it will become part of Nuova Castelli capital group

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

