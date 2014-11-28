BRIEF-North Coast to become part of Nuova Castelli capital group

Nov 28 (Reuters) - North Coast SA :
* Said on Thursday that its shareholders and Members of Management Board, Silvano Fiocco and Giorgio Pezzolato signed agreement to sell shares held in company to Salford Investments sp. z o.o.
* Salford Investments sp. z o.o. is a company controlled by Nuova Castelli S.p.A. located in Italy
* The completion of the transaction depends on the consent of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) and company’s management
* After completion of transfer of company’s shares it will become part of Nuova Castelli capital group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom